Royce Campbell to play Wes tribute on Saturday

Photo by Bob Travis

Royce Campbell

On Saturday, September 17, Indy Jazz Fest will take over the IUPUI Campus Center to stage an epic tribute to Indianapolis guitar icon Wes Montgomery. Jazz Fest organizers have assembled an extraordinary cast of nearly two dozen jazz guitar greats to participate in this day long celebration of all things Wes.From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can hop from floor to floor on the Campus Center to participate in panel discussions on the history of Indianapolis jazz or watch some of the greatest guitarists on Earth hit the strings.If you have any interest in jazz or the guitar, you need to be at this event, which will certainly be a musical summit of legendary proportions.Among the many guitar greats descending on Indy for this monumental festival will be the Hoosier-born guitarist Royce Campbell. Born in Seymour, Indiana in 1952, Campbell came to prominence in the 1970s touring with music superstars from Marvin Gaye to Henry Mancini. During his time off the road, Campbell worked the Indy jazz scene, recording and performing with some of the city’s best players. And since releasing his first solo disc in 1983, Campbell has cut nearly 40 well-received jazz LPs.I caught up with Campbell via phone from his home in Virginia. Royce Campbell : Chuck Berry wasn't a strong musical influence, but he was the reason I took up guitar after I saw him on TV. After that I asked my mother for a guitar. The real rock and roll influences on guitar were Hendrix, Clapton and Alvin Lee.Campbell: The interest in jazz definitely came from Wes Montgomery, which came through my uncle Carroll DeCamp (arranger and pianist). He played with Wes Montgomery. He was from Indianapolis also. Wes was not only an internationally known musician, he was also a local guy too.The very first jazz album I ever bought was a Wes Montgomery album. Campbell: Initially he'd made some tapes of Wes. That's the first time I ever heard Wes. I was eleven years old and I heard these tapes. These tapes are now finally going to be released. My uncle knew Wes was something special and that people needed to hear him. At the time my uncle made those tapes Wes hadn't been discovered.At that time I didn't really understand what I was hearing, but it still somehow made an impression on me.Campbell: I think what fascinated me the most was that I didn't understand it. I knew the blues and understood the blues. But this music was beyond me and it fascinated me. I was determined to figure out what he was doing because the rock stuff I'd already figured out.Campbell: Yes.Campbell: I'm still trying to figure it out. Wes is still over my head.Campbell: I only did a couple tours with Marvin Gaye. With Marvin I was just hired by a music contractor that booked shows. I was booked as an extra. I wasn't part of his core band. I didn't fly on the jet, I rode the on the bus with the string players. (laughs) I didn't get all the good pay either. But it was an interesting experience. It was the first time I'd played with that big of a name in the big arenas. It was very loud.I didn't get to know Marvin Gaye really at all. I was with Henry Mancini for nineteen years and we'd hang out with him and have dinner and we really got to know Mancini.Campbell: Yeah, it was the single that was a hit while we were touring which was "Let's Get It On." It was right during that era.Campbell: That's a good question. So many things flashed across my memory at once. What stands out the most I think was his influence on me as a composer. I was very prolific as a composer and made a lot of my living through composing. So I think he actually influenced me more as a composer than as a musician. Playing his compositions all the time, I began to understand how he would arrive at melody. I learned a lot about composing through playing his music.I got connected to Mancini through Al Cobine who booked music around the region. Mancini was on a short three day tour, and at that time he was hiring through a musical contractor. He was looking for a regular, steady guitar player and he decided not to go through contractors because he'd had some problems. He had a new album out with some more contemporary stuff and he needed to make sure he had someone who could cover that, not some old fart. (laughs) At that time I was young!We did this short three day tour and at the end of the tour he asked me to be his regular guy. It was kind of the right place at the right time kind of thing. But I also did a good enough job to impress him to ask me to be his regular guy.Campbell: One thing about touring with Mancini was that it was part time. His main thing was writing for movies, not always doing concerts. We averaged about forty concerts a year I think. So it wasn't full time and that left me time to do other things. Though I couldn't make a full time commitment to anyone else either. But I did have my own group and did stuff around town.Campbell: This was before Affinity, but I remember in the '70s the very first place I played jazz in Indianapolis was the Hummingbird.Campbell: Oh wow, so Affinity did actually play at the Hummingbird? I wasn't sure. Affinity evolved out of another band I was in called Myriad led by a sax player named Terry Cook [Note: Terry Cook was a former member of Bloomington's legendary Screaming Gypsy Bandits.)Campbell: I don't know how I feel about. I'd probably need to go back and listen again. It's been awhile. [laughs]I recently have been listening to a number of my albums for the first time in a long time, because people put them on Youtube. That makes it easier to hop around and check them out.Campbell: Once again, you're really making me use my brain. That goes back a long time ago.That was Jack Gilfoy's group really. I'm pretty sure he was the leader. I'm pretty sure that we primarily did school programs with that group.Campbell: No.Campbell: That's the way I remember it.Campbell: Well, that's an interesting question. At times it's been a bit of curse for me. There was one instance where I actually lost a chance to do a recording project because I was labeled a Wes clone by the head of this label. Mel Rhyne, who played organ with Wes, said he wanted to use me on this project and the label rejected me because they said they didn't want a Wes clone.When I heard about that I was kind of angry because I have my own style. After that I went through a period of almost twenty years where I purposely didn't listen to Wes because I didn't want to be influenced by him too much anymore. Now I kind of regret that, because Wes is so great and I shouldn't have avoided listening to him. There's nothing wrong with being influenced by Wes.Campbell: I'm really excited about. It should be a lot of fun. It will be inspiring playing with that many great guitarists.